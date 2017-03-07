Chad Greenway ready for life after football

Chad Greenway speaks to family, media members, and colleagues at his NFL retirement press conference Tuesday at Winter Park. (Photo: Brandon McCauley)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - Former Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway addressed a number of topics at his retirement news conference Tuesday morning at Winter Park.

Greenway said that he wanted to make sure he thanked those individuals that played an important role in his football career and had a list to make sure that they were acknowledged.

The South Dakota native became emotional when talking about his late father and the role that he and his mother had in his farm upbringing.

Check out a few of the memorable moments of Greenway's farewell in the video above.

