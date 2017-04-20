Chanhassen softball team has 3 D-1 recruits



CHANHASSEN, Minn. - A trio of talented senior pitchers are leading the way for the Chanhassen H.S. softball team this spring.

"You can live in softball with one dominant pitcher and we have three of them. It's absolutely fantastic! It's a neat dynamic because all three of them want the ball," said Chanhassen Head Softball Coach Joel Coenen.

The rotation includes: Taylor Manno, Maddie Schwartz and Marybeth Olson.

They have all committed to play Division 1 softball this fall.

"It's actually so cool, I don't know any other team that has that. I feel that it makes other teams slightly intimidated," added Manno.

The Storm are hoping their pitching prowess propels them to repeat as Class 4A state champions this June.

