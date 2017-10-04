Chaska HS volleyball tournament promotes important message

CHASKA, Minn. - In two weeks, there will be a high school volleyball tournament in Chaska, featuring 12 teams where the volleyball being played is secondary.

The team is preparing for the 4th Annual Toni Kaiser Memorial Volleyball Tournament, named after a former Chaska Hawk who died in 2014 from a drug overdose. Since then the school has played the tournament in her honor. Toni's parents speak to the players before the tournament every year about the dangers of drugs and drug addiction, and the message is always loud and clear for the players.

