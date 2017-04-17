Chaska woman first in Boston Marathon handcycle

Michelle Love finished first in the women's handcycle event with an official time of 2:39:05. (Photo: Boston Marathon/Twitter)

BOSTON - A Chaska woman is bringing home a top medal from the 121st Boston Marathon.

Michelle Love finished first in the women's handcycle event with an official time of 2:39:05. Of the 30 handcycle participants, Love was one of two women registered to compete.

Nearly 500 Minnesotans competed in the marathon.

Men's and women's hand cycle Boston Marathon Champions, Tom Davis and Michelle Love! pic.twitter.com/NIkogXWSng — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 17, 2017

© 2017 KARE-TV