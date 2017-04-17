KARE
Close

Chaska woman first in Boston Marathon handcycle

Jay Knoll, KARE 6:23 PM. CDT April 17, 2017

BOSTON - A Chaska woman is bringing home a top medal from the 121st Boston Marathon.

Michelle Love finished first in the women's handcycle event with an official time of 2:39:05. Of the 30 handcycle participants, Love was one of two women registered to compete.

Nearly 500 Minnesotans competed in the marathon.

 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories