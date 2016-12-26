Chiefs' 346-pound DT Dontari Poe throws TD

Dontari Poe #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs passes to tight end Demetrius Harris #84 in the end zone for a touchdown during the 4th quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo: Jason Hanna/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

As the Kansas City Chiefs finished off their 33-10 win over the Denver Broncos, Andy Reid went deep into his bag of tricks for a goal-line call. His decision - and Kansas City's execution - provided one of the signature plays of the season.

Up 27-10 with 1:55 remaining, the Chiefs called on 6-3, 346-pound defensive tackle Dontari Poe to take a shotgun snap from center.

Poe barreled toward the line of scrimmage - and then pulled up to throw a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Demetrius Harris in the back of the end zone.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game the play part of the game plan, referring to it as a "Bloated Tebow Pass" in a nod to former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and his mid-air throws.

Poe scored an offensive touchdown earlier in the season against the Oakland Raiders on a lateral play called "Hungry Pig Right."

The Chiefs piled up 484 total yards on the night, but Poe's touchdown was the highlight for many.

"That's one for the ages," tight end Travis Kelce said in a postgame interview. "That was pretty fun. Everybody in the stadium was yelling for it."

Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib was seen laughing with Poe after the game, and linebacker Von Miller told the Denver Post, "I'm happy for the big guy."