Cold weather no sweat for MN United FC

In single digit temperatures, MN United FC holds an outdoor training session at TCF Bank Stadium Friday morning. (Photo: Brandon McCauley)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Single digit temperatures did not stop the footballers of Minnesota United FC from training at their new, but temporary, home of TCF Bank Stadium Friday morning.

United FC is gearing up for its season opener on Sunday vs Atlanta United FC. It will be their first home game as a member of MLS.

"It was a bit chilly," says head coach Adrian Heath. "Maybe we'll get some snow, if not we'll embrace it. It's Minnesota weather, and it's the same for both teams."

Defender Francisco Calvo, who is from Costa Rica, has never played a match in cold conditions.

"Once in Denmark I trained in -11 degrees [Celsius, 12 degrees Fahrenheit], but not like this," Calvo said after morning training.

With snow in the forecast Sunday afternoon the team is prepared, and will play right through it. A special neon orange "snow ball" is on hand.

Regardless of the conditions, the players are ready.

"We've been living in Minneapolis for quite some time now," says Captain Vedim Demidov. "I think we are used to this."

The team is ready to get to work in front of the home crowd TCF Bank Stadium, and ready to move on after last weekend's 5-1 loss to Portland.

Coach Heath says there will be tweaks and bumps along the way as the young team gets things together, but the players feel like they owe it to their fans to give them something to cheer about Sunday afternoon.

"I think they're with us no matter what," says Demidov. "We really hope to make it a good game on Sunday."

