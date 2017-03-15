Dayton pick Gophers to win Final Four

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton has picked the Golden Gophers to win the NCAA Men's National Championship. (Photo: Gov. Mark Dayton/Twitter)

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton has picked the Golden Gophers to win the NCAA Men's National Championship. Shocker, right?

“I am excited to see our Minnesota Golden Gophers return to the NCAA March Madness Tournament,” said Governor Dayton. “I have picked them to win and look forward to watching them throughout the tournament.”

Dayton's bracket has Minnesota, Duke, Kansas and Arizona in the Final Four with the Gophers over the Blue Devils in the national title game. Dayton is in the “Minneapolis Final Four Bracket Challenge” pool which includes Minnesota Vikings COO Kevin Warren, Minnesota Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve, Minnesota United FC Coach Adrian Heath and Minnesota Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter, among others.

Minnesota will play 12-seed Middle Tennessee State in the first round of the tournament on Thursday at 3 p.m. in Milwaukee. The game will be televised on TNT.

Minnesota will host the Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2019.

