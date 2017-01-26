Eggum named Gopher Wrestling head coach

The University of Minnesota has named Brandon Eggum the head coach of the Gopher Wrestling program. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota has named Brandon Eggum the head coach of the Gopher Wrestling program.

Eggum has been serving as the team’s interim head coach after longtime coach J Robinson was fired in September.

“Brandon Eggum has been an incredible leader for our wrestling program since he became the interim head coach prior to this season,” said Athletics Director Mark Coyle. “Anyone who knows Brandon understands his competitive spirit and his unquestionable passion not only for the sport, but for our program here at Minnesota. I have great confidence that Brandon and his staff will lead our wrestling program to success at the highest level.”

Eggum joined Minnesota’s coaching staff in 2001 immediately following his wrestling career with the Gophers, in which he earned All-American honors three times and won two individual Big Ten titles.

Eggum is a native of Sidney, Montana and is just the eighth head coach in the history of the Gopher Wrestling program.

