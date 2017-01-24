Father, daughter 'pushing the sled' for Gopher women's tennis

MINNEAPOLIS - There’s a new movement on the Gopher women’s tennis team and it might sound a little familiar.

“I felt like Row the Boat was a good one, but we have to have something related to Minnesota,” head tennis coach Chuck Merzbacher said.

That’s how “Push the Sled” was born, and nobody buys into it more than sophomore Caitlyn Merzbacher. However, it’s not like she really has a choice.

“After 20 years of calling him dad I don’t know if I really could go with coach,” Caitlyn Merzbacher said.

Dad by name, coach by title: it’s a relationship rarely seen in D1 college sports. What makes the Merzbachers even more special though is Caitlyn’s following her dad’s footsteps in more ways than one.

“This is my alma mater,” Chuck Merzbacher said. “To have your daughter come play for you at your alma mater is a dream come true.”

A dream that’s been a lifetime in the making.

“I had my first steps at a tennis match,” Caitlyn Merzbacher said. “I really did grow up around it. My dad never pushed it though. He always wanted me to do what makes me happy.”

And happiness for this father-daughter is knowing that on the court things can be both fun and challenging.

“We have some inside jokes and stuff,” Caitlyn Merzbacher said. “But he kind of has this higher standard, though, and he should. I’m his daughter.”

“There are some days where it’s like, ‘come on dad, lighten up a little,’” Chuck Merzbacher said.

And those are the days where “Pushing the Sled” together: makes all the difference.

“You only get four years to play college tennis,” Caitlyn Merzbacher said. “I really wanted to spend it with my dad.”

