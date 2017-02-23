Golden Gophers! Best turnaround in college basketball

Feb 22, 2017; College Park, MD, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Nate Mason (2) looks on in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. (Photo: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Gophers just keep on winning.

Head Coach Richard Pitino was caught telling his team why after last night's win in Maryland.

"When you have no ego as a team that is the greatest strength of anything that you can have," said Pitino, with the Big Ten Network cameras rolling.

These "ego-less" Gophers are nearing the end of their best regular season since Clem Haskins cut down the nets to celebrate the program's first-ever trip to the Final Four 20 years ago.

John Thomas helped the Gophers get there. Thomas grew up in Minneapolis and starred for the Gophers before playing in the NBA. He remembers his '97 team well.

"We were like family. We spent a lot of time together. We got to know each other's tendencies. And, when we talk about the ego-less portion of that, that's really important because basketball is a team sport," said Thomas.

Today, Thomas teaches the game and life lessons through Ultimate Hoops in Minneapolis. He still watches the Gophers and is impressed by how this year's team rebounded from a five-game losing streak.

"Regardless of what everyone else thinks, we have to believe in ourselves. And, the coaching staff has done a good job of making sure they feel that," said Thomas.

The Gophers next two games are at home at Williams Arena. If they win, they'll hit 11 wins in the Big Ten for just the third time since 1982. The other two years being 1997 with John Thomas and back in 1990, when they advanced to the Elite Eight.

Officially, the Gophers 1997 has been erased from the record books because of an academic scandal involving the basketball team.

USA Today's latest bracketology breakdown has the University of Minnesota a number-six seed in the Midwest Region, playing 11-seeded Syracuse or Tennessee in Salt Lake City.

(© 2017 KARE)