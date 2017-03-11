Minnesota Gophers guard Akeem Springs (0) celebrates his basket in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Williams Arena. (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

WASHINGTON - Starting Minnesota guard Akeem Springs is out for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon in his right ankle.



Springs was injured late in the Gophers' Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal victory over Michigan State on Friday. A team spokesman confirmed the season-ending injury Saturday.



The graduate student was averaging 9.5 points and 24 minutes for Minnesota, which has experienced a significant turnaround from 8-23 last season to being a lock for the NCAA Tournament.



Sophomore Dupree McBrayer, who started the first 19 games of the season, returned to the starting lineup for fourth-seeded Minnesota's semifinal game against Michigan.



Coach Richard Pitino expects players will dedicate the remainder of their games to Springs.

© 2017 Associated Press