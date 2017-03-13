Gopher men's basketball tickets hit the market

With the number 5 seed in the big dance, the Gophers Men's Basketball team plays Middle Tennessee on Thursday in Milwaukee.
Ticket prices may be wide ranging with the Gophers playing close to the Twin Cities. Ticketmaster is the official seller of tickets through the NCAA website. As of Monday afternoon, only upper bowl tickets were available at the BMO Harris Bradley Center through the NCAA & Ticketmaster, selling for $66.
Seatgeek, StubHub and TicketKing were also selling tickets through their sites. Lower bowl tickets ranged from $135 to $435 for a single session two-game package.
The Gophers tip off at 3 p.m. Central Time on Thursday against Middle Tennessee. Butler and Winthrop play before that at 1:30 p.m. Central.
