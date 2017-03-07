Gophers earn Big 10 honors

Jan 8, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Gophers head coach Richard Pitino in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Williams Arena. (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Big Ten Conference handed out men's basketball awards for All-Conference teams and individual honors on Monday night.

Gophers head coach Richard Pitino was named Big Ten Coach of the Year. Pitino led the Gophers to an 11-7 record in the conference.

Gophers center Reggie Lynch was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and guard Nate Mason was named to the First Team.

