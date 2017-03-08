Gophers Gymnastics Peaking at Right Time

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen kills mom
-
Unhealthy diets linked to U.S. deaths
-
Stepmother accused of abusing step-sons
-
KARE 11 Investigation: School bus aide may have more victims
-
Park County really needs a doctor
-
Man charged in Minnetonka parking ramp shooting
-
Assessing tornado damage in Zimmerman
-
Early ice outs on metro lakes
-
Sen. Tim Kaine's son arrested while protesting Trump rally
-
This is Us episode 17 after show
More Stories
-
Twin Cities celebrates International Women's DayMar. 8, 2017, 5:27 p.m.
-
Rep. Peterson wins hotdish competitionMar. 8, 2017, 4:45 p.m.
-
SC Viral Giraffe Mom Goes Live Again--During LaborMar. 8, 2017, 12:27 p.m.