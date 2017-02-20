Gophers 'lock up' NCAA tourney spot

Feb 19, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Nate Mason (2) celebrates in overtime against the Michigan Wolverines at Williams Arena. The Minnesota Gophers beat the Michigan Wolverines 83-78 in overtime. (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS - "The Gophers look like they've locked up their spot in the tournament after a gutsy OT win over Michigan."

That's the take from Shelby Mast in USA Today's latest bracketology breakdown. Mast has the University of Minnesota a number-six seed in the Midwest Region, playing 11-seeded Syracuse or Tennessee in Salt Lake City.

The Gophers (20-7, 8-6 Big Ten) haven't been to the NCAA Tournament since the 2013 season. They have won five straight games and are currently sixth in the Big Ten Conference standings.

"On Sunday: Wisconsin got the "big" win their résumé was lacking and have replaced Maryland on the No. 5-line. Maryland, on the other hand, is still seeking that "signature" win. The Terrapins' best as of now is Minnesota — not bad — but doesn't move the needle much," Mast wrote.

The latest four number-one seeds: Villanova, Kansas, North Carolina, Gonzaga. Selection Sunday is March 12.

