Gophers to host Green Bay in basketball exhibition Nov. 5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The University of Minnesota will host UW-Green Bay in an exhibition basketball game to benefit hurricane relief on Nov 5.

Tipoff is at noon at Maturi Pavilion. All proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

Tickets are $10, with all seats general admission.

A presale for Gopher Score members and University of Minnesota student season ticket holders starts Thursday at 9 a.m. General public tickets go on sale Oct. 31 at 9 a.m.

The game also will be streamed over the internet.

