Hundreds sign petition calling for Claeys to be fired

MINNEAPOLIS - About 2,000 people and counting have signed a petition calling for the University of Minnesota to fire head football coach Tracy Claeys.

The MoveOn.org petition centers around the recent suspension of 10 players accused of participating in a sexual assault last September. On Dec. 15, Gopher players threatened to boycott all team activities as well as the team's participation in a bowl game due to, according to them, "denied due process."

Shortly after the announcement, Claeys took to Twitter stating, "Have never been more proud of our kids. I respect their rights & support their effort to make a better world!"

The petition states Claeys' tweet "failed to mention or acknowledge the importance of respecting women. Further, it did not condemn violence, sexual assault or disrespect of women. We feel this is not at all acceptable."

On Dec. 17, the players backed down from the boycott even though officials declined to reinstate their suspended teammates. Claeys said his players weren't condoning sexual assault or harassment adding he wishes he would have chosen his words more carefully in the tweet. Claeys said plans to donate $50,000 to support victims of sexual assault.

Nancy Bitenc and Joe Nathan, who is a former professor and student at the U, started the petition. The friends believe something needed to be done.

"Due process is certainly an important value in Minnesota. But so is standing up for dignity and so is standing up for respect for all people," said Nathan.

Minnesota plays Washington State in the National Funding Holiday Bowl on Tuesday.