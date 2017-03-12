Madness! Gophers earn No. 5 seed in NCAA Tournament

Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Nate Mason (2) shoots the ball past Michigan Wolverines guard Xavier Simpson (3) in the second half during the Big Ten Conference Tournament at Verizon Center. (Photo: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball team is headed to Milwaukee for their first NCAA Tournament appearance in three seasons.

On Sunday, the Gophers found out they earned a No. 5 in the South Region. Minnesota will play No. 12 Middle Tennessee on Thursday. Tip-off will be at 3 p.m. and will air on TNT.

No selection yet for the #Gophers but they did like seeing themselves on TV right before the commercial break. pic.twitter.com/J8jyBM4L0d — Ryan Shaver (@RShaverSports) March 12, 2017

Minnesota (24-9) has a sensational finish to the season, one that earned fourth-year coach Richard Pitino Big Ten Coach of the Year. The Gophers enter the tournament as one of the nation’s most efficient defenses and one of the best shot-blocking teams in the country.

Historically, the No. 5 versus No. 12-seeded matchup has been prime with upsets. Last year, Middle Tennessee defeated Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament. Holdovers F Reggie Upshaw and G Giddy Potts and Arkansas transfer F JaCorey Williams have made them even better. This year, the Blue Raiders finished with a 30-4 record and won the Conference USA Tournament.

Here's how qualifying Big Ten Conference teams were seeded: No. 4 Purdue, No. 5 Minnesota, No. 6 Maryland, No. 7 Michigan and No. 8 Wisconsin and Northwestern and No. 9 Michigan State.

Villanova, Kansas, North Carolina, Gonzaga are the No. 1 seeds in the tournament which formally begins Tuesday. Click here for the full NCAA Tournament bracket.

