Minnesota's Nate Mason named co-Big 10 player of week

Minnesota Gophers guard Nate Mason (2) shoots a free throw in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Williams Arena. Minnesota Gophers beat he Maryland Terrapins 68-63. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Rempel, Brad Rempel)

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota junior guard Nate Mason has received a co-player of the week honor by the Big Ten.



The conference announced Mason and Nebraska senior guard Tai Webster on Monday as the winners for the opening week of league play.



Mason became the first player in program history to top 30 points and 10 assists in a game, when he led the Gophers to an overtime victory at then-15th-ranked Purdue. Mason shot 11 for 18 from the field for a career-high 31 points. He finished with 11 assists, six rebounds, two steals and just one turnover.



Earlier in the week, Mason had 18 points, five rebounds and four assists in an overtime loss to Michigan State.



Minnesota plays at Northwestern on Thursday.