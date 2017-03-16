MTSU takes down Gophers, 81-72

Mar 16, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Dupree McBrayer (1) reacts after being defeated by the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at BMO Harris Bradley Center. (Photo: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports, Benny Sieu)

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Reggie Upshaw scored 19 points, Giddy Potts added 15 and Middle Tennessee took down another Big Ten team in the NCAA Tournament, beating Minnesota 81-72 on Thursday.

Twelfth-seeded Middle Tennessee proved it was no one-year wonder after upsetting Michigan State as a No. 15 seed last March.

The Blue Raiders (31-4) instead played like seasoned NCAA veterans with the way they held off the Gophers' comeback attempt from a 17-point deficit in front of a loud and large contingent of Minnesota fans.





Upshaw responded with seven straight points, including a 3-pointer and a reverse layup during a 7-3 run to help give Middle Tennessee a 10-point lead with 3:40 left.

Coach Kermit Davis' club will move on to face No. 4 seed Butler in the second round on Saturday.

A season of redemption came to an end for fifth-seeded Minnesota (24-10), which bounced back from an eight-win season in 2015-16 to return to the NCAAs.





