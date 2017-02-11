Murphy has double-double in Gophers win over Rutgers

Feb 11, 2017; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jordan Murphy (3) dunks the ball past Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Issa Thiam (35) during first half at Louis Brown Athletic Center. (Photo: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) - Jordan Murphy scored 17 points and had 11 rebounds to lead Minnesota past Rutgers 72-63 on Saturday.

Nate Mason and Amir Coffey added 16 and 12 points, respectively, for the Gophers (18-7, 6-6 Big Ten). Eric Curry made all five of his shots and scored 11 points.

Rutgers (13-13, 2-11) was led by C.J. Gettys, who had a team-high eight rebounds, and Mike Williams with 14 points each. Corey Sanders added 13 points, five assists and five rebounds.

The Scarlet Knights, who trailed by 12 early in the second half, cut the lead to five after Williams hit a 3-pointer to make it 66-61 with 4:02 to play. Murphy fouled out at the 2:28 mark with Minnesota leading 68-61 and Rutgers again pulled within five, 68-63, on a Gettys tip-in with 1:44 remaining before the Gophers made four free throws in the final minute.

