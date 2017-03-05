NCAA W. Hockey: Gophers, UMD land at-large bids

The back-to-back champion Minnesota Golden Gophers earned an at-large bid to the 2017 tournament. (Photo: KARE 11)

INDIANAPOLIS - The National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Committee announced Sunday the field of eight teams which will compete for the National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Championship.

The back-to-back champion Minnesota Golden Gophers earned an at-large bid to the tournament. Minnesota claimed its fourth national championship in five years and sixth overall after defeating Boston College 3-1 in last year’s championship game.

Minnesota Duluth also earned an at-large bid. The Bulldogs lost to No. 1 Wisconsin in the WCHA tournament title game, 4-1 on Sunday at Ridder Arena.

The Gophers and Bulldogs will play against each other Saturday, March 11.

The Badgers are the number-one overall seed.

The 2017 Women's Frozen Four is in St. Louis on March 17 and 19. The national championship game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

