No. 17 Badgers edge Gophers in OT, 78-76

Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Nate Mason (2) drives to the basket against Wisconsin Badgers forward Ethan Happ (22) during overtime at Williams Arena. Wisconsin defeated Minnesota 78-76. (Photo: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Ethan Happ scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead No. 17 Wisconsin to a 78-76 overtime victory over Minnesota on Saturday.

Nigel Hayes added 21 points for the Badgers (16-3, 5-1 Big Ten) and Bronson Koenig hit two huge 3-pointers in overtime to help beat the Golden Gophers for the sixth straight time. The bigger, stronger Badgers outscored Minnesota 44-24 in the paint to win for the 12th time in their last 13 games.

Amir Coffey scored 19 points and Akeem Springs added 16 for the Gophers (15-5, 3-4), who lost their third straight game. Springs hit a 3 to force overtime, but his last-second heave in overtime clanked off the rim to preserve the victory for Wisconsin.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.