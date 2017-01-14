Penn State beats Gophers 52-50

Jan 14, 2017; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Mike Watkins blocks Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Nate Mason during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Minnesota 52-50. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Tony Carr made two free throws with 5 seconds left to lift Penn State to a 52-50 win over No. 24 Minnesota on Saturday.



Mike Watkins had 15 points and 15 rebounds and Payton Banks added 10 points for the Nittany Lions (11-7, 3-2 Big Ten) who recovered from a 32-22 halftime deficit.



It was Penn State's first win over a ranked opponent since Feb. 17 against then-No. 4 Iowa at the Bryce Jordan Center.



Reggie Lynch scored 12 points for the Golden Gophers (15-4, 3-3), who were outscored 26-15 over the final 17 minutes.



Minnesota led by as many as 14 in first half.

