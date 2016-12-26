Petition calls for U of M to fire Claeys

Nov 26, 2016; Madison, WI, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Tracy Claeys looks on during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 31-17. (Photo: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS - More than 400 people have signed a petition calling for the University of Minnesota to fire head football coach Tracy Claeys.

The MoveOn.org petition centers around the recent suspension of 10 players accused of participating in a sexual assault last September. On Dec. 15, Gopher players threatened to boycott all team activities as well as the team's participation in a bowl game due to, according to them, "denied due process."

Shortly after the announcement, Claeys took to Twitter stating, "Have never been more proud of our kids. I respect their rights & support their effort to make a better world!"

Have never been more proud of our kids. I respect their rights & support their effort to make a better world! 〽️🏈 — GoldenGopherHFC (@GoldenGopherHFC) December 16, 2016

The petition states Claeys' tweet "failed to mention or acknowledge the importance of respecting women. Further, it did not condemn violence, sexual assault or disrespect of women. We feel this is not at all acceptable."

On Dec. 17, the players backed down from the boycott even though officials declined to reinstate their suspended teammates. Claeys said his players weren't condoning sexual assault or harassment adding he wishes he would have chosen his words more carefully in the tweet. Claeys said plans to donate $50,000 to support victims of sexual assault.

Minnesota plays Washington State in the National Funding Holiday Bowl on Tuesday.