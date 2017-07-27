PJ Fleck reads mean tweets and it's elite

Jul 25, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck addresses the media during the Big Ten football media day at Hyatt Regency McCormick Place. (Photo: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)

CHICAGO - Minnesota Gophers head football coach PJ Fleck got a rude welcome to Big Ten Media Day.

Honestly, it wasn't that bad and he seemed to roll with the online criticism well coming up with some "elite" responses.

As part of the Big Ten Network's coverage, Fleck agreed to read some mean tweets.

"PJ Fleck hasn't coached one game yet and I already can't stand him," one person wrote. "I can't stand PJ Fleck. No one should be that energetic," another tweet said.

Know this: @Coach_Fleck sees your tweets.



The new @GopherFootball coach reads some of the mean ones here. https://t.co/xpy5X4gbxh — Minnesota on BTN (@MinnesotaOnBTN) July 26, 2017

The Gophers open the season on August 31st against the University of Buffalo at TCF Bank Stadium.

