KARE
Close

PJ Fleck reads mean tweets and it's elite

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 4:37 PM. CDT July 27, 2017

CHICAGO - Minnesota Gophers head football coach PJ Fleck got a rude welcome to Big Ten Media Day.

Honestly, it wasn't that bad and he seemed to roll with the online criticism well coming up with some "elite" responses.

As part of the Big Ten Network's coverage, Fleck agreed to read some mean tweets.

"PJ Fleck hasn't coached one game yet and I already can't stand him," one person wrote. "I can't stand PJ Fleck. No one should be that energetic," another tweet said.

The Gophers open the season on August 31st against the University of Buffalo at TCF Bank Stadium.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories