Report: Les Miles in talks with Gophers

Jul 14, 2016; Hoover, AL, USA; LSU head coach Les Miles speaks to media during SEC media day at Hyatt Regency Birmingham-The Wynfrey Hotel. (Photo: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS - Throw the "Mad Hatter's" hat into the ring as a possible candidate to coach the Minnesota Golden Gophers football team.

Former LSU head coach Les Miles flew to the Twin Cities to meet with university officials on Wednesday, according to Michael Kim from ESPN and 120Sports.com.

Former LSU football coach Les Miles flew to Twin Cities Wed. and is meeting with Univ. of Minnesota officials, sources tell @120Sports. — Michael Kim (@MichaelKim120) January 5, 2017

Sources tell KARE 11 the University of Minnesota has met with Western Michigan’s P.J. Fleck. The Gophers also reportedly reached out to Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, but he wasn’t interested.

The University of Minnesota fired head football coach Tracy Claeys on Tuesday.