Report: Les Miles in talks with Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS - Throw the "Mad Hatter's" hat into the ring as a possible candidate to coach the Minnesota Golden Gophers football team.
Former LSU head coach Les Miles flew to the Twin Cities to meet with university officials on Wednesday, according to Michael Kim from ESPN and 120Sports.com.
Former LSU football coach Les Miles flew to Twin Cities Wed. and is meeting with Univ. of Minnesota officials, sources tell @120Sports.— Michael Kim (@MichaelKim120) January 5, 2017
Sources tell KARE 11 the University of Minnesota has met with Western Michigan’s P.J. Fleck. The Gophers also reportedly reached out to Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, but he wasn’t interested.
The University of Minnesota fired head football coach Tracy Claeys on Tuesday.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs