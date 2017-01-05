KARE
Close
Weather Alert 59 weather alerts
Close

Report: Les Miles in talks with Gophers

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 4:55 PM. CST January 05, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Throw the "Mad Hatter's" hat into the ring as a possible candidate to coach the Minnesota Golden Gophers football team. 

Former LSU head coach Les Miles flew to the Twin Cities to meet with university officials on Wednesday, according to Michael Kim from ESPN and 120Sports.com.

 

 

Sources tell KARE 11 the University of Minnesota has met with Western Michigan’s P.J. Fleck. The Gophers also reportedly reached out to Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, but he wasn’t interested.

The University of Minnesota fired head football coach Tracy Claeys on Tuesday.

KARE

Univ. of Minnesota fires Tracy Claeys

KARE

Coyle: Claeys firing was 'difficult decision'

KARE

U of M Regents Chair on Claeys, scandals

KARE

U of M boosters react to Claeys firing

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories