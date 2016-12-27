Spartans surge back for 75-74 win over Gophers in OT

Dec 27, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Cassius Winston (5) shoots the ball against Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jordan Murphy (3) and center Reggie Lynch (22) during the first half at Williams Arena. (Photo: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Alvin Ellis III made two free throws with 10.6 seconds left in overtime to finish with 20 points and give Michigan State the lead, capping a 75-74 comeback victory by the Spartans over Minnesota on Tuesday after the Gophers took a 13-point lead into halftime.

Michigan State, the worst foul-shooting team in the Big Ten, was 8 for 20 from the line until Ellis stepped up with two swishes following a non-shooting foul by Nate Mason. Nick Ward had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans (9-5, 1-0), who have been playing without standout freshman Miles Bridges.

Mason, who led the Gophers with 18 points, misfired on his off-balance jumper from the lane at the buzzer that would've won the game. Jordan Murphy had 12 points and a career-high 21 rebounds, but Minnesota (12-2, 0-1) lost its fourth straight conference opener under coach Richard Pitino.