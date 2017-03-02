U of M says Fleck not recruiting former players after report of rule violations

P.J. Fleck, Univ. of Minnesota head football coach (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota is answering questions after a Michigan TV station reported head football coach P.J. Fleck may have violated NCAA rules. The report says the new coach may have contacted a former player without Western Michigan's approval.

Citing anonymous sources, western Michigan TV station WWMT-TV reported that Fleck contacted former Western Michigan player Robert Spillane before he was given his release this week. That would be a violation of NCAA rules. Fleck used to coach for Western Michigan.

"We are not recruiting any players from Western Michigan. If violations are committed - in any sport - we look into them and report them," said Paul Rovnak, a university spokesperson wrote in a text to KARE 11.

Spillane said on Twitter that his leaving Western Michigan had nothing to do with Fleck or the University of Minnesota.

A spokesperson for the NCAA declined to comment.

