Univ. of Minnesota fires Tracy Claeys

Dec 27, 2016; San Diego , CA, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers coach Tracey Claeys reacts after the 2016 Holiday Bowl against the Washington State Cougars at Qualcomm Stadium. Minnesota defeated Washington State 17-12. (Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota has fired Gophers head football coach Tracy Claeys.

Claeys met with athletic director Mark Coyle on Tuesday. KARE 11's Dave Schwartz caught up with Claeys as he left the Gophers football complex Tuesday afternoon. Schwartz said Claeys answered the same way to all questions, "Enjoy the winter."

Tracy Claeys just left football complex. Just kept repeating same answer to all questions:



"Enjoy the winter." — Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) January 3, 2017

Claeys was embattled with the recent suspension of 10 players accused of participating in a sexual assault last September. Petitions both for and against his ouster were started in recent days.

The Gophers went 9-4, capping the season with a Holiday Bowl win against Washington State. That was overshadowed by a threatened boycott of the bowl by the entire team just a week before the game. The players ultimately decided not to boycott the game.

Current and former players, as well as fans, used social media to react to Claeys' firing.

How can someone makes such an idiotic decision... — Carter Coughlin (@Cmoe34) January 3, 2017

Claeys was named head coach on Nov. 11, 2015. He succeeded Jerry Kill, who resigned a month before due to health reasons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.