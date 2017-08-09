Colón, Dozier lead Twins to 4-0 win over Brewers

Aug 9, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Bartolo Colon (40) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Benny Sieu, Benny Sieu)

MILWAUKEE - Bartolo Colón pitched seven innings for his second consecutive win since joining the Twins, Brian Dozier added a home run, double and single and Minnesota beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 on Wednesday night.



Colón (2-1) scattered five hits, struck out five and walked one in his sixth career start at Miller Park. Milwaukee failed to advance a batter past second.



The oldest active player in the majors, Colón made his 518th career start and fifth for the Twins. He was 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA in 13 starts for Atlanta before being released July 4. Three days later, the 44-year-old right-hander signed with Minnesota. He pitched the 37th complete game of his career in his last start and beat Texas 8-4.



Taylor Rogers retired the side in order in the eighth. Matt Belisle struck out the side in the ninth to seal Colón's 237th career victory.

