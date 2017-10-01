Colon shines in reg season finale, Twins beat Tigers 5-1

Oct 1, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Bartolo Colon (40) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Target Field. (Photo: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Bartolo Colon made a final bid to be included in Minnesota's postseason rotation, pitching one-run ball into the seventh inning to lead the Twins to a 5-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers in the regular-season finale Sunday.



Jason Castro homered and drove in three runs for the Twins, who play an AL wild-card game in New York against the Yankees on Tuesday night. A win would put the Twins in an ALDS against Cleveland, where Minnesota may need an experienced arm like Colon (5-6).



Anibal Sanchez (3-7) gave up three runs and seven hits and struck out six in five innings for the Tigers, who missed the postseason for the third straight year and will go into the offseason looking for a manager to replace Brad Ausmus. Alex Presley hit a solo homer in the third inning.

