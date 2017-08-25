Colon wins, Buxton has 3 hits as Twins beat Jays 6-1

Aug 25, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bartolo Colon (40) delivers a pitch against Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dan Hamilton, Dan Hamilton)

TORONTO (AP) - Bartolo Colon pitched 6 2/3 innings for his second straight win, Byron Buxton had three hits and two RBIs and the Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1 on Friday night.



Joe Mauer had three hits and scored twice as Minnesota snapped a seven-game losing streak north of the border. The Twins had not won in Toronto since June 11, 2014.



Justin Smoak hit his 35th homer for Toronto, but the Blue Jays lost for the sixth time in seven games. Smoak finished 3 for 3 with a walk.

