Dalvin Cook out with knee injury

Oct 1, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) scores against the Detroit Lions in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reese Strickland, Reese Strickland)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Vikings took an ominous turn to start the second half, losing two fumbles that led to 10 points for the Lions.



The Vikings lost more than just the ball on the second one. Rookie running back Dalvin Cook's left knee buckled while he tried to plant it and make a cut toward the end of a run, and Lions safety Tavon Wilson popped the ball out with his tackle.



Cook limped off the field with help from head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman, and he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.



Cook has 354 yards rushing in four games, good for second in the league. He was replaced by Latavius Murray.

The Lions (2-1) and Vikings (2-1) are trying to keep pace with the Green Bay Packers (3-1) in the NFC North.



