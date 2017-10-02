Dalvin Cook tears ACL, lost for season

Oct 1, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) holds his knee after being tackled in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS - Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed what many suspected, that rookie running back sensation suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's game against Detroit.

Cook's left knee buckled early in the second half while he tried to plant it and make a cut toward the end of a run, and Lions safety Tavon Wilson popped the ball out with his tackle.



Cook limped off the field with help from head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman. Zimmer told reporters Monday that the rookie, who has been an integral part off the Vikings offense in the first four games, tore his anterior cruciate ligament and will undergo reconstructive surgery as soon as the swelling goes down.

"He's a great worker and I have no doubt that he'll come back from this." - Coach Zimmer on @dalvincook



📺: https://t.co/TGg7W17MCv pic.twitter.com/5R7QeWpPZX — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 2, 2017

While Zimmer did not say Cook is done for the season, the average recovery time for a torn ACL is 12 months.



Cook has 354 yards rushing in four games, good for second in the league. The versatile Latavius Murray, who signed in the off-season as a free agent from Oakland, is expected to carry the load the rest of the season, although Zimmer did not rule out signing another running back.

© 2017 KARE-TV