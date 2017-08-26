Danladi scores twice, leads Minnesota United to 1st road win

Aug 26, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Minnesota United forward Abu Danladi (9) kicks the ball past Chicago Fire defender Jonathan Campbell (16) during the second half at Toyota Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mike Dinovo, Mike Dinovo)

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Rookie Abu Danladi scored twice goals in the first half and expansion Minnesota United beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Saturday night for their first road victory.



Minnesota (7-14-4) snapped a two-game losing streak. Chicago (12-9-5) has lost six of its last seven.



Danladi opened the scoring in the 36th minute. Ethan Finlay got behind the defense for a through ball and his deflected cross fell to his feet for another pass to an open Danladi in front of the goal.



Just before halftime, Jerome Thiesson was left alone on the left sideline and crossed it to Danladi for a sliding finish.



Danladi was selected No. 1 overall by Minnesota in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.



David Accam scored for Chicago in the 77th minute on a breakaway shot from the corner of the 6-yard box. The Fire nearly tied it in the 89th, but Michael de Leeuw's bicycle kick was just wide.

© 2017 Associated Press