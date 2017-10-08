Dave Schwartz does 'Trubisky Trivia' in Chicago

Sep 17, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) warms up before the start of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jonathan Dyer, Jonathan Dyer)

CHICAGO - CHICAGO -- The Vikings travel to Chicago on Monday for an NFC North showdown with the Bears.

Chicago has had a lot of problems in the early season which has led them to a 1-3 start.

A lot of that centered around the quarterback position and Mike Glennon.

On Monday, they’ll start rookie Mitchell Trubisky.

He was the 2nd overall pick in last April’s NFL Draft.

As you can imagine, Bears fans are excited about their potential franchise quarterback to make his first start.

Dave Schwartz hit the streets of Chicago to see how much fans know about their new gunslinger.

