Dave's Don't Miss it: Febraury 12, 2017

This is a big week for the St. Thomas women’s basketball team who will try to complete a perfect season. They sit at 23-0 right now with games at St. Mary’s Wednesday and at Concordia on Saturday. With their record the Tommies are in perfect position to win the regular season MIAC title, their third in a row.

Did you miss this last night? Macalester and St. Olaf tied at 61, but Michael Gutierrez takes the three with time expiring; Just catch the excitement from the students Brendan Hodges and Tom Brennan. They have good reason to be excited St. Olaf beat them by 18 earlier in the year.

Next Friday it’s the Team wrestling finals for section 7AAA and 2AAA. First time in a long time it’s a toss-up in 2AAA. Apple Valley has won 10 straight state titles, but this year they might not get out of their section with Shakopee being ranked number one in the section. In fact, the top four teams in the state for AAA come from those two sections meaning two of the best teams in the State will not make the state tournament. 7AAA is Friday at Forest Lake, 2AAA is Friday at Rosemount

