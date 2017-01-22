Dave's Don't Miss It -- January 22nd 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- It hardly seems like the right kind of weather but we begin this week and this segment with a Minnesota Right of passage: The US Pond Hockey Championships. Whether you’re playing or watching it is the MOST Minnesotan thing to do during the winter months – get on the pond and play some puck. Puck drop is Friday at 8:50 am sharp—with the women’s open division title game on Sunday at 2:40pm followed by the Men’s open division game at 3:30pm. So Minnesotan.

At least inside the hockey is good and you won’t want to miss the North Star cup next weekend. Miss the days when the Gophers were in the WCHA? Sure we all do. Well you can see The Gophers, Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State and the Bemidji State Beavers battle it out to see who’s the best in Minnesota. Sorry Mankato – you’re out this year.

Next Saturday the classic MIAC battle of Tommie-Johnnie on the basketball court. The two rivals always seem to put on a great shot on the football field and as of tonight – they are two of the 3 teams tied for first place in the MIAC standings. The Tommies took round one of the series earlier this season. This time around its in Collegeville where the Johnnies are 6-2. It’s sure to be another great show between the two schools – and it not, at least the student section will be entertaining.

