Dave's Don't Miss It: January 29th 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- We begin this week with MIAC women’s basketball. Wednesday night it’s the battle of two undefeated teams when St. Thomas travels to Gustavus. The Tommies are 18-0, the Gusties are a perfect 19-0. If nothing else, it should be a high scoring affair – both teams are averaging over 74 points per game this season. It’s the first and only regular season for the two rivals.

Speaking of basketball, did you miss this? Chisago Lakes vs. Cambridge- Isanti Friday night and the Wildcats are down two. Watch Thomas Gillach with the no angle, no time 3-pointer as the clock expires. For the win! Chisago Lakes wins 69-67 and improve to 4-1 in the Mississippi 8 conference.

Finally, next Saturday Braemer Arena is the place to be as #2 Eden Prairie and #4 Edina faceoff at 7pm in boy’s hockey. It’s the 4th meeting of the teams this year with EP holding a 2-1 series edge. A few things are certain when these two conference rivals get together; the hockey will be amazing, and the cheers from the student section will be entertaining.

