Debate: Wild or Blue Jackets in 2017?

The Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky has a .934 save percentage, while the Wild's Devan Dubnyk has a .944 mark. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

How many of you chose the Columbus Blue Jackets as your No. 1 team and had the Minnesota Wild in the top five of your preseason picks?

Probably none. The fact that the Blue Jackets (25-5-4) have won 14 games in a row and the Wild (23-8-4) have won 12 ranks among the more unlikely NHL happenings in recent years. What makes the situation more unique is that they will meet Saturday night (6 p.m. ET) in St. Paul, Minn.

Here is an overview of the season (and game) from hockey columnist Kevin Allen and hockey editor Jimmy Hascup.

1. Which team is more surprising?

Allen: Blue Jackets. The Wild have been flirting with being a contender for a few seasons. They have made the playoffs for four seasons in a row. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets were 27th in the NHL last season. Many experts believe the Blue Jackets would be a playoff team last season. The conclusion was that we had overestimated Columbus' potential. Wrong.

Hascup: Blue Jackets. This one's easy. The Wild added Bruce Boudreau, one of the top coaches, this offseason to a team that was in the playoff mix. The Blue Jackets, meanwhile, had a disappointing 2015-16 season and being on the playoff bubble would have been considered a win. After a disastrous showing for USA in the World Cup under Tortorella, it was easy to expect those struggles to continue in the NHL, prompting him to become one of the first coaches fired.

2. Which team’s success is more sustainable?

Allen: Give the nod to the Blue Jackets because their success is dependent upon younger players such as Alexander Wennberg, Seth Jones and Zach Werenski, whose best work is in front of them. Both teams have had luck on their side — they lead the league with PDOs (sum of save percentage and shooting percentage at even strength) of over 103 (benchmark is 100). Both Boudreau and Tortorella deserve coach of the year consideration for the work they have done instilling confidence in these teams.

Hascup: Wild. Boudreau has proven he can charge through a regular season. The Wild may not be the most skilled, but they'll wear you down. Their goal prevention isn't solely based on Devan Dubnyk; they are the best team at limiting scoring-chances against, too. The Central Division is also weaker than the Metropolitan.

3. What is each team's biggest worry?

Allen: Both of these teams will enter the playoffs with questions about their history. The Blue Jackets have only qualified for the playoffs twice in their 16-season history. The Wild have won a couple of playoff rounds, but their beloved new coach has a poor postseason history and an ugly Game 7 record (1-7).

Hascup: For the Blue Jackets, it's the fact they haven't done this together. Even as a high seed, there would be doubts they can endure the playoff grind. As for the Wild, it's appeasing the playoff gods. Boudreau wins in the regular season, but has not won the big games in the playoffs. He needs some better luck.

4. What do they need to add?

Allen: The Wild would probably like to add another scorer. They are probably in a position to trade a defenseman to get one. The Blue Jackets will probably add an experienced forward and defenseman before the trade deadline.

Hascup: I agree with Kevin on both. The Wild don't have a prolific offense, so adding some punch there would help. The Blue Jackets could use a veteran presence to help them down the stretch.

5. Who wins Saturday?

Allen: Wild. Even though it’s out of style, let’s pay homage to home ice advantage. The Wild have only lost three games at home this season. They are also the league’s No. 1 team in goals-against average. Doesn’t defense still rule?

Hascup: Blue Jackets. When looking at the underlying numbers, the Blue Jackets have been a more stout road team than home one — with better possession, scoring chance and defensive metrics. Perhaps they play with a simpler is better mentality. It will be a one-goal game.