KARE
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Despite loss, Minnesota Wild clinch playoffs

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 8:28 AM. CDT March 26, 2017

ST. PAUL - The Minnesota Wild clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth for the fifth consecutive season as a result of the New York Rangers defeating the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 on Saturday night.

Earlier Saturday, the Wild failed to clinch the playoff spot with a win at the Xcel Energy Center. The Wild got beat by Vancouver 4-2 Saturday afternoon.

The Round 1 playoff schedule is expected to be announced at the end of the NHL regular season on Sunday, April 9.

The Wild hit the road today for an 11:30 a.m. (CT) puck drop in Detroit. That game can be seen on KARE 11. 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories