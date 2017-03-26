Despite loss, Minnesota Wild clinch playoffs

ST. PAUL - The Minnesota Wild clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth for the fifth consecutive season as a result of the New York Rangers defeating the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 on Saturday night.
Earlier Saturday, the Wild failed to clinch the playoff spot with a win at the Xcel Energy Center. The Wild got beat by Vancouver 4-2 Saturday afternoon.
The Round 1 playoff schedule is expected to be announced at the end of the NHL regular season on Sunday, April 9.
The Wild hit the road today for an 11:30 a.m. (CT) puck drop in Detroit. That game can be seen on KARE 11.
