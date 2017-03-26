Despite loss, Minnesota Wild clinch playoffs

Mar 25, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Ryan Suter (20) celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period against the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center. The Canucks defeated the Wild 4-2. (Photo: Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

ST. PAUL - The Minnesota Wild clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth for the fifth consecutive season as a result of the New York Rangers defeating the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 on Saturday night.

Earlier Saturday, the Wild failed to clinch the playoff spot with a win at the Xcel Energy Center. The Wild got beat by Vancouver 4-2 Saturday afternoon.

The Round 1 playoff schedule is expected to be announced at the end of the NHL regular season on Sunday, April 9.

The Wild hit the road today for an 11:30 a.m. (CT) puck drop in Detroit. That game can be seen on KARE 11.

