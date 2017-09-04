Dickerson homers, doubles twice as Rays rout Twins 11-4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Corey Dickerson hit his 26th home run and also doubled twice, powering the Tampa Bay Rays past the Minnesota Twins 11-4 Monday night to tighten the AL wild-card race.
The Twins' lead for the second wild-card spot was trimmed to a half-game by the Angels.
Logan Morrison, who got his 36th homer, and Kevin Kiermaier each added three hits for the Rays. Evan Longoria drove in three runs with a pair of singles.
Alex Cobb (10-9) gave up one run on three hits while striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings. Winning for the first time since July 26, he retired nine in a row before giving up a double to Joe Mauer in the sixth.
Mauer stretched his hitting streak to 13 games. Brian Dozier hit his 28th homer for the Twins.
Jose Berrios (12-7) gave up five runs on seven hits in five innings.
