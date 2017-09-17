Donaldson homers twice as Jays beat Twins

Sep 16, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) celebrates his home run in the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Rempel, Brad Rempel)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Marco Estrada pitched eight efficient innings, Josh Donaldson homered twice among his four hits and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 7-2 on Saturday night.



Minnesota's loss clinched the AL Central for the Cleveland Indians and gave teams a chance to gain on the Twins for the final AL wild card. Minnesota entered the day two games ahead of the Angels.



Estrada (9-8) allowed two solo homers and extended his string of allowing three earned runs or fewer to nine of his last 11 outings.



Jose Bautista ended his 0-for-17 skid with three hits and an RBI for Toronto.



Donaldson gave the Blue Jays an early lead in the first by sending a first-pitch shot off Adalberto Mejia (4-6) into the second deck in left-center.

© 2017 Associated Press