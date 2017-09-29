Dozier leads wild card-bound Twins to 6-3 win over Tigers

Sep 29, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) falls as he tries for a triple but then returns to second base for a double against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Target Field. (Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn, Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Brian Dozier marked Minnesota's return home after clinching a wild card on the road with a handful of highlights, hitting a three-run homer in the second inning to spur the Twins to a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.



Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in three runs, helping the Twins bail Kyle Gibson out of a 3-0 deficit after an RBI triple by Alex Presley and a two-run home run by Nicholas Castellanos.



Gibson was removed after 4 2/3 innings, so Jose Berrios (14-8) was credited with the win after recording four outs in a tuneup relief outing. Matt Belisle notched his ninth save with a perfect ninth inning for the Twins, who will visit New York or Boston on Tuesday in the AL wild-card game.

