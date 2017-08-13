Dozier, Sano homer as Twins beat Tigers 6-4

Aug 13, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Twins first baseman Miguel Sano (22) and second baseman Brian Dozier (2) celebrate after defeating the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. (Photo: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

DETROIT (AP) - Brian Dozier and Miguel Sano homered as the Minnesota Twins won in another topsy-turvy matchup, beating the Detroit Tigers 6-4 Sunday for their seventh victory in eight games.



Minnesota blew an early 4-0 lead before Byron Buxton hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning. A day earlier, the Twins trailed 5-0, rallied for an 11-6 lead then lost to the Tigers 12-11 on Justin Upton's two-run homer in the ninth.



Buxton drove in two runs for the playoff contenders. Detroit has lost seven of nine.



Tyler Duffey (2-3) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Trevor Hildenberger struck out Upton with a runner on first to end the eighth, then pitched the ninth for his first career save.



It was 4-all when Bruce Rondon (1-3) walked the first two batters in the Minnesota eighth. Warwick Saupold relieved and Jorge Polanco put down a sacrifice bunt. The Tigers were looking for a safety squeeze from Buxton, but he lined an RBI single to center. Ehire Adrianaza followed with a sacrifice fly.

© 2017 KARE-TV