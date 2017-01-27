Dozier talks trade rumors at TwinsFest

Brian Dozier signs autographs at TwinsFest 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - It was an off-season filled with trade rumors for Brian Dozier, but at the moment he remains in Minnesota.

"I'm a Twin," Dozier said. "I say we focus on winning games this year rather than something to do with another team."

As usual, Dozier drew one of the longest autograph lines at TwinsFest Friday and was his typical, friendly self.

"I think I've heard probably a thousand times, 'glad to see you. You're back,'" Dozier said.

Dozier did admit though being on the trading block all off-season was a stressful ordeal.

"It's been such a distraction, which is kind of disappointing," Dozier said. "My job is to lead and win baseball games this year."



If you'd like to hear more from our interview with Dozier check out the video above.

