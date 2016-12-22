Duke's Grayson Allen suspended indefinitely

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski announced he's suspending Grayson Allen from the team indefinitely after the polarizing guard purposely tripped an opposing player during Wednesday's game against Elon.
Full statement: Mike Krzyzewski Statement on Grayson Allen
“We have had the opportunity to thoroughly review the incident involving Grayson Allen from last night’s game against Elon. As I stated last night, the incident was unacceptable and inexcusable. He took an important step last night by apologizing in person to Steven Santa Ana and Coach Matt Matheny. As a program, we needed to take further steps regarding his actions that do not meet the standards of Duke Basketball. To that end, we have determined that Grayson will be suspended from competition for an indefinite amount of time.”'
The incident marks the third time this calendar year that Allen has tripped ann opponent. The videotape shows that as Allen is contorting his body and falling out of bounds, he sticks out his right leg and hooks Elon’s Steven Santa Ana.
#GraysonAllen is such a bum!! He's out here #tripping guys again. #Duke #Elon. This is multiple times now. ... https://t.co/EQHPEkBNAZ— tgh3316 (@tgh3316) December 21, 2016
Allen received a technical foul, and subsequently threw a major tantrum on the sideline, requiring Duke assistant coach
Coach K apparently decided that enough is enough, and imposed a serious penalty.
Last season, after Allen tripped players twice in less than two weeks — in games against Louisville and Florida State — the ACC announced a public reprimand.
A sobbing Grayson Allen addressing the tripping incident after the Elon game. #DukevsElon #GraysonAllen pic.twitter.com/CNCjQuzOoj— Liz Crawford (@LizCrawfordWFMY) December 22, 2016
Suspending a player for violating the ACC’s sportsmanship policy is rare, but not unprecedented. In 2002, the league suspended
More recently, other conferences have implemented similar punishment for player misbehavior. Last season, the
It’s clear, from reading the ACC’s sportsmanship policy, that the league has the jurisdiction to punish Allen.
Here’s the conference's policy, pulled from UNC’s athletic website:
Acts violating coach and player decorum rules shall include, but not be limited to, the following and may subject violators to reprimand or suspension from additional contests as the commissioner deems appropriate (Note: Persons, for the purposes of this section, means coaches, squad members, team attendants, band members, cheerleaders, or mascots):
· Any person who strikes or physically abuses an official, opposing coach, player or spectator;
· Any person who intentionally incites participants or spectators to violent or abusive action;
· Any person who uses profanity, vulgarity, taunts, ridicules or makes obscene gestures;
· Any person who publicly criticizes any game official, conference personnel, a member institution, or institutional personnel;
· Any person who engages in negative recruiting by making statements which are unduly derogatory of another institution or its personnel to a prospective student-athlete, parents, high school coach, or other person interested in the prospective student-athlete;
· Any person who enters the competing area for an unsportsmanlike purpose;
· Any other act of unsportsmanlike conduct not specifically prescribed.
Not only could the ACC punish Allen under the first point — striking an opposing player — it could also easily justify multiple incidents of tripping opponents as unsportsmanlike conduct not specifically outlined.
It’s a shame that Allen’s dirty tactics overshadow what is already a phenomenal college career at Duke. But unless he’s punished severely for his repeated ridiculous behavior, that's what will continue to happen.
