Dynamo snap 6-game winless skid, beat Minnesota United 2-1

Sep 30, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Romell Quioto (12) controls the ball as Minnesota United FC midfielder Johan Venegas (11) defends during the second half at BBVA Compass Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON - Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto scored second-half goals and the Houston Dynamo beat the Minnesota United 2-1 on Saturday night.



The Dynamo (11-10-10) snapped a six-game (0-3-3) winless streak to remain in playoff contention in the Western Conference with three games left.



Elis scored a header goal from close range that just beat goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth in the 69th minute. Quioto scored on another header from the center of the goalie box in the 85th. Vicente Sanchez assisted on both goals. Elis and Quioto each took six shots. Elis missed a header shot and Quioto sailed a shot over the crossbar in the second half.



Sam Nicholson scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time for Minnesota (9-16-5). Shuttleworth made five saves for the Loons, who had won two consecutive games.

© 2017 Associated Press