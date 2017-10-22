Earthquakes clinch playoff spot, beat Minnesota 3-2

Oct 22, 2017; San Jose, CA, USA; Minnesota United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth (33) dives but is unable to save a shot by San Jose Earthquakes forward Marco Urena in the second half at Avaya Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John Hefti, John Hefti)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Marco Urena scored in the third minute of stoppage time and the San Jose Earthquakes secured a playoff spot with a 3-2 victory over Minnesota United on Sunday in their regular-season finale.



San Jose (13-14-7) needed a win for the final spot in the Western Conference after FC Dallas' 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy. It's an unexpected run for the Earthquakes, who fired coach Dominic Kinnear midway through the season.



In the build-up to the winner, San Jose goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell sent a long ball that was chested by Victor Bernardez and headed to Quincy Amarikwa inside the 18-yard box. Minnesota goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth pushed Amarikwa's shot wide but San Jose star Chris Wondolowski chased it down for a feed to an open Urena in front of goal.



The Earthquakes have won seven of their last nine home games - with every win coming by one goal.



Wondolowski gave San Jose a 2-1 lead in the 55th with an easy redirection of Danny Hoesen cross at the back post.



Minnesota (10-18-6), which has lost nine of its last 12 road games, tied it at 2 in the 81st on Francisco Calvo's header off the crossbar.

